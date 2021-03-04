The following snippets of history are drawn from the pages of the Healdsburg Tribune, the Healdsburg Enterprise and the Sotoyome Scimitar, and are prepared by the volunteers at the Healdsburg Museum & Historical Society. Admission is always free at the museum, open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
100 years ago – March 3, 1921
Gas for city is within grasp of people
Possibilities for Healdsburg to have gas for cooking and commercial uses seem very bright. Tuesday afternoon M. Q. Hall and H. G. Ridgway, both of P. G. and E. Co., were in this city to discuss the proposition with local people, and their remarks were very encouraging. They came at the instance of Mel Rosenberg, who has been much interested in the proposition, and who wrote the company, asking them to come here and see if they could not supply this city. “It is a dollars and cents proposition to us,” said Manager Ridgway. "If we can see that we can make money by putting gas into Healdsburg, we certainly are looking for the business.” Mr. Hall said that he was much interested in extending the line. "Healdsburg is my home town, and I would like nothing better than to be able to give Healdsburg a big boost along the road to a better city, such as a gas system would do." With the increasing scarcity of wood, the troubles from oil burning contrivances, the people of this section would welcome the convenience of gas, and there will, no doubt, be a universal demand for it on the part of Healdsburg people.
75 years ago – March 1, 1946
Boxing match at school tonight has good program
For their first annual boxing show, being held tonight, the Greyhounds are going “all out” in arranging the high school gym to appear as a first-rate boxing arena. Don Jenkins is to be announcer. Mike O’Cara, former boxing coach of UCLA will be referee for the 18 bouts scheduled which range from “flea” to heavy weight matches and one battle royal. Chris Jennings will act as a second for all the fights. In charge of the opposite corner will be Harry Dutton. Coach Steve Searcy has worked hard to condition the boys for the show. Funds derived will go into the Greyhound treasury toward purchase of athletic equipment.
25 years ago – March 6, 1996
Grenade discovery sends downtown area into a tizzy
A training grenade left behind in a storage unit at Double “O” Mini Storage in Healdsburg resulted in a small-scale evacuation and large-scale concern at lunchtime Monday. The grenade, which was later found to not contain any explosives, was safely detonated by police at about 2 p.m. The manager of the mini storage business brought the device to the Healdsburg police station in his car. As the car was parked in front of the station, the police evacuated Center Street. from Matheson to Esposti’s Body Shop and closed the entire block to traffic. Later, when the bomb was moved to behind the police station and detonated East Street and Matheson were temporarily closed to traffic.
