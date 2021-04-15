The following snippets of history are drawn from the pages of the Healdsburg Tribune, the Healdsburg Enterprise and the Sotoyome Scimitar, and are prepared by the volunteers at the Healdsburg Museum & Historical Society. Admission is always free at the museum, open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
100 years ago – April 14, 1921
Plaza Hotel will add seven rooms
In anticipation of the summer rush of tourists and vacationists the Plaza Hotel has completed a deal and begun work for the addition of seven rooms to its present capacity. The part of the Fox building formerly occupied by Dr. Sohler’s sanitarium has been secured and carpenters have begun the work of connecting the hotel and the building, which adjoin one another. By the end of the week or early next week, it is thought, the rooms will be completed and, with the installation of furniture, ready for occupancy.
50 years ago – April 15, 1971
Work begins on 20 homes
Construction of 20 new homes in River’s Bend, the development for families without children, may be the beginning of the end of the tight housing situation for Healdsburg. The homes are valued at $338,040, based on an estimated cost of $12 per square foot and does not correctly reflect the sales price of the new homes. With three floor plans and two exterior elevations, the six new plans were estimated to range from $15,840 to $18,120 with the majority of the permits valued at about $16,500. Tuesday night the Healdsburg Planning Commission approved the design review of the homes which are similar in looks and square footage to the existing homes in River's Bend. River’s Bend, which is now owned by Fidelity Savings of San Francisco, will eventually contain more than 100 homes.
25 years ago – April 10, 1996
Two new park-and-ride lots may be in Healdsburg’s future
Healdsburg will probably get a new park-and-ride lot this year at the south end of town near Highway 101 and another is possible next year near the Dry Creek Interchange of 101. A 98-space lot is expected to be constructed sometime in 1996 on Healdsburg Avenue not far from Giorgio’s restaurant just off the first Healdsburg off ramp northbound. Caltrans owns the land, which is slightly less than an acre. Eighty percent of the $300,000 price tag on the lot construction will be paid for out of federal funds, and local funding will make up the difference. Healdsburg could also get a new, 90 space park-and-ride lot in north Healdsburg in 1997. The lot would be on Dry Creek Road near the intersection with Highway 101. The property has already been acquired with funds already appropriated, but the exact location was not available. The cost of construction would be $300,000.
