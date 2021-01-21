The following snippets of history are drawn from the pages of the Healdsburg Tribune, the Healdsburg Enterprise and the Sotoyome Scimitar, and are prepared by the volunteers at the Healdsburg Museum & Historical Society. Admission is always free at the museum, open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
100 years ago – January 13, 1921
Healdsburg shut off from outside communication; telephone and telegraph wires dead as wind god revels
The high wind of Sunday night and Monday played havoc with the telephone and telegraph wires between this city and San Francisco, cutting Healdsburg off entirely from all communication with the outside. This was particularly severe on the Healdsburg Tribune, as it receives its quota of Associated Press news over the long distance telephone daily. The Tribune receives all of its outside news in a fifteen minute talk with The Associated Press headquarters daily. During that time, which is divided into a ten minute period at noon, and five minutes at 2 o’clock, approximately 1500 words are sent, at the rate of 100 words a minute.
75 years ago – January 25, 1946
Reorganization of Healdsburg golf club is planned
Deciding that if the fine municipal golf course is to be saved for continuation of the sport, an effort will have to be made to revive interest in the Tayman Park fairways, a group of local people met Tuesday at the clubhouse to discuss reorganization of the Healdsburg Country Club which was allowed to die at outbreak of the war. A membership committee was named to sign up prospects, 8 to 10 in number. This committee will solicit members at $10 a year and at a dinner meeting to be held on Thursday night, Feb. 7 a permanent organization is to be formed and officers selected. Recently the women who were once active in the club were revived and resumption of weekly social affairs planned. The press of Healdsburg hopes that an active publicity committee is named for both new organizations, so that it will not be necessary to knock people down to get them to admit what is going on in club affairs.
50 years ago – January 21, 1971
Investigation continues into death of quicksilver miners
According to the United States Bureau of Mines, investigation is continuing into the death of two Pine Flat miners last Saturday morning at Socrates Mine. John Waxvick, an inspector, told The Tribune apparently the two miners were setting off a sequence of dynamite blasts in the Socrates Mine. Evidence at this time indicates the sequence was set off improperly, and the explosion trapped them in the mine, covering them with mud and rocks, about 100 feet into the mine shaft and some 80 feet underground. According to reports the two men went to the mine before breakfast to set off the series of charges and when they failed to return their partner became worried and went to the shaft with their watchman, and discovered the mishap. The partner had remained at their cabin to change two tires on a car, an act which apparently saved his life. The three became partners in the Socrates mine about a month ago.
