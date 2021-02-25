The following snippets of history are drawn from the pages of the Healdsburg Tribune, the Healdsburg Enterprise and the Sotoyome Scimitar, and are prepared by the volunteers at the Healdsburg Museum & Historical Society. Admission is always free at the museum, open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
100 years ago – February 24, 1921
How about the big bell!
It has been suggested that steps be taken to safeguard the big, melodious-toned bell now used by the Adventist Church, and that it be installed as a fire alarm in north Healdsburg. At present, when the bell at the city hall is sounded for fire, unless the wind is blowing from the south, it cannot be heard in the north end of the city, and there have been large fires in this city that surprised the northenders when they came to town the next morning and saw the ruins. Possibly this suggestion will be welcomed by the firemen. It may be that arrangements can be made to place the big bell at fire department headquarters and place the present bell in use there in north Healdsburg, both bells to be operated automatically by electricity.
50 years ago – February 25, 1971
Old barn gets a lease on life
The old barn stood there for more than 100 years but most Healdsburgers probably pass it by without a glance, yet in its day it was a showplace. But its distinctive cupola has long caught the eye of Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Johnson on their travels from Berkeley (he’s the mayor there) to their Redwood Hereford Ranch in Alexander Valley. The old barn, just north of the Russian River overpass off Highway 101 rests on land owned by John Minaglia … land planned for a mobile home park. Minaglia thought it would have to go up in flame, like the large piles of prune trees surrounding it. But the Johnson’s intervened, hoping to move the structure to their ranch. Last Saturday work began. The cupola was removed intact and was found to have solid wood running throughout. Next the old shingles were torn off in preparation for pulling away the good wood, saving the good beams and hauling it all to the ranch. There it will be restored ... over the next year or so.
25 years ago – February 28, 1996
Volunteers help link local schools to the internet
Very soon Healdsburg will be riding the wave of the World Wide Web on the internet. “NetDay96” on March 9 is a statewide grassroots campaign by which all public schools are planned to be hooked up to the internet. Community volunteers and computer specialists from two local companies will get our schools wired on that day. Local company Serra Systems will provide the schools’ link to the internet, at cost. Sonoma.net, also local, is currently developing a Healdsburg website, which will have its grand unveiling at the upcoming Healdsburg Trade Show. The website will have a listing of local businesses and services, and in the future will have information on the area, activities, restaurants and bed and breakfasts, and eventually local government services.
