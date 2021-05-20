100 years ago – May 19, 1921
Plaza band concert, Skaggs, draw crowds
An immense crowd of pleasure seekers and music-lovers attended the first band concert of the season in the Plaza Saturday evening. It was estimated that there were 500 machines parked around and near the center of town, while the seating capacities in the Plaza could not accommodate the hundreds of people, many of whom sat on the grass, while others walked around the park during the concert. The efforts of the musicians were received with enthusiastic applause from the appreciative audience. The opening day ceremony at Skaggs Hot Springs, which had been turned over to the use of the American Legion, included a dance attended by hundreds. Midnight passed unnoticed and the music and dancing continued on beyond the wee small hours of morning and until sunrise. Automobiles continued to wind over the Skaggs Road from early evening until late at night, many people waiting until the conclusion of the band concert then going to the Legion benefit.
75 years ago – May 17, 1946
Last asparagus to be canned this Saturday
The last date for local residents to can asparagus this year will be this Saturday, May 18, at the Community Cannery. Patrons should call the high school for reservations. The cannery starts at 8:00 a. m. Mrs. Albert York will be in charge this week. Matrons who have previously canned asparagus are asked to pick up their cans on May 18. A week from Saturday, May 25, chicken will be canned. Those wishing to avail themselves of this opportunity, should make an appointment by calling the high school in advance. Canning will begin at 8 a. m.
50 years ago – May 13, 1971
Healdsburg card rooms clean, says chief
Three Sonoma County card rooms received 30-day suspension notices last week after an undercover agent working for the Sheriff’s office found alleged violations of the county gaming ordinance. But Healdsburg’s four card rooms are clean. Healdsburg Police Chief Vannucci said gaming problems in unincorporated areas of the county do not occur in Healdsburg because the city has a stricter ordinance. The city ordinance does not allow liquor to be served in the gaming rooms, nor does it allow drunk persons to play. The county ordinance allows liquor to be served, although drunk persons are not supposed to play. The Healdsburg clubs close the card rooms at 1 a.m. Both ordinances make it illegal for dealers to play in the game, and both also make it illegal for the house to enter into the games by backing players. In Healdsburg they pay a fee for the number of tables they use and these tables must be separated from the bar area, if they are in a bar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.