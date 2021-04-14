The April 17 opening of our Healdsburg Farmers’ Market this year feels like a reason to break out the champagne for me, for a few reasons.
Of course, the primary one is reuniting with my beloved vendors after a four-month hiatus. I’ve seen a few of them here and there as I go to other farmers markets to shop, but many only do ours, so it’s the one place I reconnect and buy their goods.
Other markets are also a reason I’d like to drink a toast to our opening. I go to several when mine isn’t open, often two on the same day. I have vendors at each whose products I want. Needless to say, four months of driving to and shopping at multiple markets on the same day or weekend takes a toll. Everything I want or need is at our wonderful market.
I’m excited to not only be back with my vendors, but with all of you. With COVID-19, socializing has been so restrictive I’ve barely had a conversation with anyone besides my husband and our neighbors. I can now look forward to gabbing and gossiping in our booth with all my market friends. You were my social life all last year, and I’ve missed it.
As the virus situation begins to take a turn for the better, there’s reason for cautious optimism. The market is the perfect place to dip our toes back into the warm pond of human connection. I’m sure many of you found last year the market felt like the one place you could comfortably meet your friends, share a conversation, a coffee, a meal and a laugh. Maybe this year, if all goes as planned, by the end of the season we’ll be maskless and sharing hugs as well.
The market itself this season is one to celebrate, for sure. We’ve lost a total of three vendors, but other new and exciting ones are coming in. Count on finding all your favorite goodies at both Saturday and Tuesday; both of which are opening the third week of April.
So let’s have a glass of bubbly, or whatever suits you, and toast to the beginning of a glorious season. Thanks for shopping our market!
Janet Ciel is the manager of the Healdsburg Farmers’ Market. She can be reached at manager@healdsburgfarmersmarket.org.
