An eye for Healdsburg
EDITOR: Why does the Healdsburg roundabout have the “All Seeing Eye,” sometimes called the “Eye of Providence,” in the middle of the roundabout island? This is the same eye that’s on our paper currency at the top of the pyramid. The eye in the roundabout island is clearly visible on the aerial view as posted by the city of Healdsburg.
Joanne Busso
Healdsburg
On cell towers
EDITOR: Recently I have become aware of the plan for a new Verizon cell tower in the middle of Healdsburg (in the Oak Mound area). I was surprised to hear this because it seems that these 80’ macro towers are becoming old technology and that newer, more compact options are available for this kind of transmission (i.e. “micro-cells”). A distributed system of smaller units might also be more appropriate in terms of fire danger. Without a doubt, Healdsburg needs major improvements to its connectivity, but I am wondering if this macro tower is the most efficient and most cost-effective option. While this tower would not be visible from my neighborhood, the aesthetics of this tower (a fake tree that doesn’t look like a tree) is also less than ideal. Before proceeding with this project, perhaps it would be wise for the city to consider a comprehensive assessment of our digital connectivity by an independent expert.
Brian Geagan
Healdsburg
