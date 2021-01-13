Work continues for Healdsburg Forever
EDITOR: Icons speaking of philanthropy say it best. John F. Kennedy: “Philanthropy, charity, giving voluntarily and freely – call it what you like but it is truly a jewel of an American tradition.”
Melinda Gates: "Philanthropy is not about money. It’s about using whatever resources you have at your fingertips and applying them to improving the world.”
Our local philanthropy and community foundation, Healdsburg Forever, is a jewel — a shining example of values, a culture of care and respect for those less fortunate, as well as a desire for a sustainable and equitable community. As board chair, and on behalf of our entire board of directors, I want to express my deep gratitude to you, our community , as you stepped up to the challenge, maximized the generous $150,000 matching grant from the Community Foundation Sonoma County, and enabled us to exceed our $300,000 goal. At year-end, the "Healdsburg Forever Community Impact Fund" rang in $360,000, with gifts from close to 100 donors. Thank you for this collective philanthropic response to the needs of our community.
What does this mean for 2021 and nonprofits serving Healdsburg and Geyserville? Our grants committee, and its leadership comprised of local residents and business members, is meeting this week to identify the most critical and emerging needs, as winter and COVID-19 continues. For 16 years, the grants committee has made decisions by getting to know the leaders of the nonprofits serving our communities. We are committed to practices that 1) strengthen relationships with nonprofits and community leaders, 2) provide flexible, reliable funding and 3) foster collaboration with other funders when appropriate. In past years, we’ve given to over 60 different grantees, and we look forward to making your contributions serve the community when and where it is needed most.
Carol Beattie
Board Chair, Healdsburg Forever
Healdsburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.