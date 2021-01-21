He didn’t call for violence?
EDITOR: Excuses! They say they can’t convict/impeach Trump because he did not tell anyone to resort to violence; just to march and protest. He has been stirring up this base for over five years, glorying in the hysteria he has created at every rally. He is so drunk on the adulation and power that he cannot see the logical result of stirring up people who already feel disenfranchised; ”low class” he calls them. He built on years of stoking the fires to finally see one explode, fueled by his lies and ego, avidly watching the destruction without taking any action.
And he is not the only one complicit in this assault on all we hold dear. There are a lot of lawmakers and lawyers who either stoked the fires or stood back with no extinguisher, warming themselves on the increasing conflagration, hoping to profit from Trump’s ill-gotten influence. Trump also empowered a lot of conspiracy theorists, anarchists and well-known troublemakers to take advantage of the heat.
Our Republican ex-governor said it beautifully. If you haven’t heard Schwarzenegger’s speech, do so, as an American, not a Democrat or a Republican. We can come out of this stronger, but only if we abandon this divisiveness and ego worship of an unworthy demagogue.
Mary Johnson
Healdsburg
