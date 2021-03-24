North county fire services
EDITOR: Thank you for the informative article concerning fire protection in the north county. The last six years have shown us that fires in the north county affect all of the county. Air quality, power shutoffs, smoke taint to wine grapes, tourism disruption, property tax loss from fire damage and the evacuation of whole towns are the results of wildland fires in the north. Luckily, because of grazing animals reducing fuel load and topography, the south county does not have large wildland fires. The Board of Supervisors should give us 100% of the fire tax dollars generated in the north county to continue to address this threat.
Paul Bernier,
Board President,
Northern Sonoma County
Fire Protection District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.