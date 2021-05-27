Joining the Northern Sonoma County Fire Protection District
EDITOR: We are writing to express our support for the consolidation of the Northern Sonoma County Fire Protection District to include CSA 40, which includes Mill Creek Road and Fitch Mountain regions. We encourage Supervisor Gore, Supervisor Hopkins and remaining Board of Supervisors to act quickly and approve this measure.
We believe the consolidation will improve fire services in the affected regions. It will localize decision making so decisions directly related to our fire safety will be made by fire officials with greater knowledge of the region. It will promote a greater emphasis on fire prevention measures, based on conversations with Chief Turbeville and other members of the district, and it will compel county officials to retain our tax dollars related to fire service in region instead of directing them to other parts of the county, which is currently the case.
We know first-hand about the devastation caused by wildfires in Sonoma County, as do so many other families who have had their homes and property destroyed by wildfires in recent years. It’s time to start thinking differently and creatively about fire service. The consolidation initiative is a very good next step.
Mark Menne
Betsy Connolly
Healdsburg
