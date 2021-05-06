Kudos for sports reporting
EDITOR: As a family with three children, two recent graduates of Healdsburg High School and one a sophomore, we are very grateful for the in-depth reporting you are doing on our high school sport teams. The fact that we are playing sports at all this year is a reason to celebrate, and your reporting is helping us understand how much we in fact have to celebrate. We especially enjoyed the article by Susanna Conway, “Healdsburg swimmers dive into exciting season.”
The dedication of coaches, enthusiasm of athletes and positive attention paid by our community at large — all of these things add up to what may be the best part of a very strange school year. We look forward to reading about other teams in the weeks ahead!
Many thanks to The Healdsburg Tribune for reminding us of our shared joys and hopes for this community.
Sally Hanes Hubbell
HHS basketball mom
Healdsburg
Patching Healdsburg’s streets
EDITOR: Moe, Joe and Curly patch Healdsburg’s streets.
What is up with the lame attempt to repair the damage done to Healdsburg’s streets that were torn up during the recent project? Many of the streets are like minefields after this miserable repair attempt. Evidently the city or the contractor are not aware of the type of repair material that, if applied correctly, can be driven on immediately without developing dips and lumps that are almost worse than the original problem. This mess has persisted way too long and needs to be remedied immediately.
David Polley
Healdsburg
