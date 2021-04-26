It’s been said more than once that all good things must eventually come to an end.
That was the deal on Saturday night, April 24, when the varsity baseball Greyhounds saw their remarkable, nine game winning streak halted against visiting Windsor, falling to the Jaguars in a non-league contest, 15-8.
The loss came on the heels of a clean North Bay League sweep over Piner earlier in the week, giving Healdsburg an overall mark of 9-1 and 2-0 in the NBL.
Historical significance
The nine wins represent one of the best starts for the program in HHS history —and more victories than the Hounds have had in the past three seasons combined.
“One word describes last week — wow,” veteran head coach Mark Domenichelli said, reflecting on the latest string of games. “The boys are working hard.”
Healdsburg will be back in action this Thursday, April 29 when it visits Santa Rosa (4 p.m.), returning home to host the Panthers at Recreation Park on Friday, April 30 in a 7 p.m. start.
Hounds sweep Prospectors
The Greyhounds sent pitcher Gavin Valls to the mound in an April 20 clash with visiting Piner, and the crafty sophomore responded with a sensational, six-inning, eight strikeout gem. The Prospectors took a 3-0 cushion into the bottom of the fifth inning when Healdsburg staged a four-run uprising to take the lead. Justice Brilliant came on in relief to throw a scoreless seventh to preserve a 4-3 victory.
Ayden Herrguth led the hitting corps with one hit in three trips, including a two-run, game-tying single.
The teams were back at it on the Prospector’s home field on Friday, with Hound’s hurler Jayson Licea (4.2 IP, taking the ball in yet another great start. This game would not follow the same script, as Healdsburg staked Licea to a 6-0 lead in the fifth. Again, Brilliant came on in relief to slam the door and earn the save as the Hounds powered to an 8-3 win.
“We got out to a lead and the boys played spectacular defense behind Licea,” Domenichelli noted. “Sam (Vanden Heuvel) and Jack (Domenichelli) set the tone with (Hunter) Irons and (Ayden) Herrguth getting them in.”
Pacing the Healdsburg attack were Herrguth (3 for 4, 3B, 3 RBIs), Domenichelli (2 for 4, 1 RBI, stole home in the 5th inning), Vanden Heuvel (2 for 4) and Irons (2 for 4, RBI).
The Healdsburg magic finally ran out against a strong Windsor club on Saturday, as the Jaguars outlasted the Greyhounds in a wild, see-saw battle, 15-8. The Jags touched Hound’s starter Justice Brilliant for four runs in the first two innings, but Healdsburg pushed across eight unanswered runs in the next two frames to grab a brief, 8-4 lead. The Jags’ bats erupted in the last three innings, scoring 11 runs en route to a 15-8 win.
“Our pitching never got going,” Mark Domenichelli said. “Windsor has a great coach and a great hitting team. The boys played hard and we went toe to toe with one of the best teams in Sonoma County.”
Herrguth finished up a torrid week of hitting with three hits in four trips and three runs batted in. For the week, the talented junior had seven hits in 11 at-bats with eight runs batted in.
Conroy Smith also swung a hot bat against Windsor, with a pair of hits.
