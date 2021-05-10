The Healdsburg Fall Youth Soccer League registration will open on Monday, May 10. Registrations received before June 15 will receive a 10 percent discount. Practices will begin in August with games starting in September. To register please call Healdsburg Community Services: Phone: (707) 431-3301 or register at www.healdsburgsoccer.com.
Healdsburg Recreation Leagues - $100
U6 (4-5 year olds)
U8 (6-7 year olds)
U10 (8-9 year olds)
Healdsburg Youth Soccer Assoc. - $115
U12 (10-11 year olds)
U14 (12-13 year olds)
U16 (14-15 year olds)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.