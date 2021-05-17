Victories come in all forms, shapes and sizes.
That’s particularly true in high school soccer, where one team will appear to outplay another but the final score says otherwise.
The May 12 match pitting the Greyhounds against visiting Santa Rosa was a perfect example, with Healdsburg having the better of the action for much of the contest but the Panthers coming away with a 3-1 win.
“This was a game that went back and forth,” Hound’s coach Herbert Lemus said. “We could have gone up 4-1 in the first half, but lack of composure and good finishing let Santa Rosa hang in the game. Overall Healdsburg played better than Santa Rosa, but failed to put them away.”
The Hounds are entering the final phase of the 2021 season with just three road dates left on the schedule. Healdsburg will resume league play on Wednesday, May 19 at Ukiah, followed by a Friday, May 21 visit to Maria Carrillo. The Hounds will finish the season on May 26 at Analy. All matches start at 7 p.m.
Panthers escape with win
Healdsburg drew first blood in the May 12 clash with Santa Rosa when junior Sebastian Rodriguez wrestled the ball away from a Panther’s defender and drove it into the net from 18 yards out.
The lead was short-lived, as the Panthers found the net three minutes later to make it 1-1 at the half.
Healdsburg put continuous pressure on the Santa Rosa defense, but it was the visitors that would cash with a pair of goals in the second half en route to a 3-1 Panther’s victory.
Injuries taking toll
The injury bug has not been kind to the Greyhounds this month, with several key players forced to watch from the sidelines while others have filled in. The result has meant that players are out of position, leading to a few breakdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.