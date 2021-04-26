The Greyhounds ran into a strong Analy squad in North Bay League soccer action on April 21, falling to the Tigers, 5-1.
The loss dropped the Hounds to 0-2 on the season, with eight matches remaining.
Healdsburg will be back on the North Bay League pitch this Wednesday, April 28 when it visits Cardinal Newman, followed by a Friday, April 30 trip to Santa Rosa. Both matches start at 7 p.m.
Tigers turn back Hounds
The first of two scheduled meetings against the visiting Tigers proved a tough match-up for the Hounds, as Analy’s skill and speed would ultimately win the night.
The Tigers got on the board midway through the first period, capitalizing on a Healdsburg foul in the box with a successful penalty kick. Analy added four more goals before the Hounds broke through in the 75th minute of the contest, as junior forward Kike Gonzalez found the back of the net from the left corner in an eventual 5-1 Analy victory.
“Analy was for sure the better team,” HHS coach Herbert Lemus said later. “As far as individual and team speed, they have it.”
Despite the 0-2 start, the Greyhounds have shown flashes of promise from their charges, fielding one of the youngest teams in the league in terms of varsity experience.
“We have some individual speed, but we still lack a collective team speed,” Lemus noted. “We also need to match the physicality of the opponent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.