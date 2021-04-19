The Greyhounds put the final wraps on the 2021 varsity football campaign on Saturday in Petaluma, falling to a solid St. Vincent team in a lopsided contest, 58-6.
Healdsburg finished the spring season with a mark of 0-5.
Despite their win-loss record, the Hounds may have embodied the sentiment of most teams, salvaging a short season after so much uncertainty due to COVID.
“This was a challenging season, but I'm happy that the kids got the opportunity to play, especially the few seniors that we had,” assistant coach Dave Stine said. “I told the kids after the game that I was proud of the way that they responded, that they had many obstacles to overcome and never quit- they always played hard and gave their best effort in every game.”
Hounds fall to Mustangs
Saturday’s finale in Petaluma followed a familiar storyline, with the Mustangs taking advantage of early Healdsburg miscues to score points. Further complicating matters was an ankle injury to senior running back/linebacker Cody Dugan, who went down in the first quarter and did not return.
St. Vincent used a short field to start several drives in the first two quarters, going to the halftime locker room up 51-6. With a huge lead and a running clock, the Mustangs went to a ground game after intermission en route to a 59-6 win.
Maybe the biggest benefit to playing this spring was the opportunity for underclassmen to get their first taste of varsity football. The added experience figures to bode well next season.
“I challenged the kids that will be returning to make the commitment to do the things they need to do during this off-season to have a successful season next fall,” Stine said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.