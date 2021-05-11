Ladies putting together solid campaign with 4-3 NBL record
The Greyhounds continued a strong surge in North Bay League softball action, gaining an even split in a pair of games at Piner and Santa Rosa.
The split pushed Healdsburg’s NBL Redwood Division record to 4-3 and 4-9 overall.
The NBL schedule has been just what the doctor ordered after starting the season with eight straight losses. Since then, Healdsburg has been on a roll and could lay claim as the most improved team in the league.
“If we can just get two out of the next five it would put us at 6-6 in league,” HHS coach Brian Osborn said. “HHS softball hasn't been in the top four in league in a long time.”
The Hounds will host Santa Rosa in a rematch on May 11 (after press time) before taking a break with a bye in the schedule this Thursday.
Even split
The ladies began their latest string at Piner on May 3, as freshman Laurel Heaney pitched her team into the fifth inning with the game knotted at 2-2. But it wasn’t in the cards, with the Prospectors putting together a four-run rally on their way to a 6-2 win. Cami Hernandez was the top hitter for the Hounds with a hit and one run batted in.
Healdsburg was back at it two days later at Santa Rosa, coming out on the winning end of an 8-6 slugfest.
Swinging hot bats for the Greyhounds were winning pitcher Laurel Heaney (2 for 4, 2B, RBI and Hernandez (2 for 4, RBI).
