Healdsburg falls to Ukiah, 2-0 in well-played opener
The spring soccer season is officially underway, as the Greyhounds hit the field for an abbreviated, 10-match varsity schedule.
Healdsburg kicked off the campaign on April 14 against visiting Ukiah, with the teams playing on nearly even terms before the Wildcats busted through to score a pair of second-half goals en route to a 2-0 victory.
“The game went a little better than I expected,” veteran Hound’s coach Herbert Lemus said. “We lost, but I thought the boys had a better (first) half than Ukiah and we had a couple of good chances in the second half.”
With no junior varsity this year, the Greyhounds are fielding a relatively young and inexperienced varsity squad, but the season opener offered a glimpse of great things to come.
“It sure felt like a whole new team, with new faces and putting players in different positions to get the most out of them,” Lemus noted. “We had two freshmen and four sophomores in the starting 11, but the team should improve as the players get to know each other better on the field and team chemistry develops.”
The Wildcats broke a scoreless tie four minutes into the second half on a direct kick from 20 yards out, adding an own goal later in the period for the final score.
“The second goal was an unfortunate one,” Lemus said. “Ukiah had taken a shot which hit the leg of one of our defenders, who re-directed the ball and went the opposite way from where our goalkeeper was positioned.”
Next up for the Hounds is a Wednesday, April 21 home clash with Analy, followed by an April 28 visit to Cardinal Newman. All matches start at 7 p.m.
