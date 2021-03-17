Healdsburg pushes unofficial record to 3-1 on NBL circuit
The truncated 2021 North Bay League boys tennis season has been a work in progress for many of the participating Redwood Division teams, but Healdsburg is not one of them.
The Greyhounds have risen to the top of the unofficial standings at roughly the three-quarter mark of the short season, having split matches with Santa Rosa and twice defeated El Molino.
Unlike other seasons however, the win-loss records are insignificant, with players just happy to be back on the court.
“The silver lining takeaway from this year is that the kids got to play,” reported HHS coach Val Cronin.
Below are the complete results from Healdsburg’s match with El Molino on March 11.
Healdsburg 5, El Molino 2 (March 11 at Healdsburg)
Singles : Vikram Johnson (H) defeated Luka Herron 6-1, 6-0; Nikhil Bansal (H) defeated Jack Stoufer 6-1, 6-0; Geddy Frey (H) defeated Max Dunkle 6-3, 6-2; Levi Frey (H) defeated Garrett Kibderman 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Logan Lumetta/Jesse Cobb (H) defeated Quinn Roan/Mike Martin 6-2, 7-5; Reece Stan/Will Bowers (EM) defeated Yahir Ruiz/Dominic Duri 6-0, 6-0.
Healdsburg defaulted line three doubles.
