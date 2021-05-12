Senior Dylan Hayman set to break all time school scoring mark
The Greyhounds set the tone for a strong North Bay League varsity basketball campaign in the opening week of the NBL schedule, scoring lopsided wins over Maria Carrillo (77-40) and Piner (71-46).
The result pushed Healdsburg’s season record to 6-1 and 2-0 in the competitive NBL Oak Division.
“I think we’re playing fairly inconsistently and as a coaching staff we’re just trying our best to get our team to play more consistent,” Hound’s head coach Yasha Mokaram said. “I was impressed with our team on Wednesday vs. Carrillo and I was disappointed with our second half on Friday against Piner.”
Hayman scoring update
Senior swingman Dylan Hayman led the Hounds with a combined 57 points for both games, moving him within 12 points of the all-time Healdsburg High School boy’s career scoring mark of 1,610 set by Mark Giorgi in 1986.
At press time, Hayman had 1,598 points scored and was expected to break the record in the Hound’s next outing on Wednesday, May 12 when they entertain Marin Catholic in a non-league tilt. Game time is 7:30 p.m. Healdsburg will resume NBL action this Friday, May 14 at Analy (varsity 7:30 p.m.).
Hounds rout Pumas, Prospectors
The May 5 clash with visiting Maria Carrillo featured a competitive first quarter, as Healdsburg led 17-13. It was as close as the Pumas would get, as the Hounds closed out the half on an 18-8 run for a 35-21 lead at the break. With Hayman scoring at will, Healdsburg outscored Carrillo, 42-19 after intermission en route to a 77-40 win.
Hayman led all scorers with 29 points, including three shots from beyond the arc. Other top point-getters Graham McDonald (20 points), Gavin Vogensen (12 points) and Chase Sommer (11 points).
It was more of the same in Friday’s visit to Piner, as Healdsburg jumped out to a 42-22 halftime cushion and never looked back on its way to a 71-46 romp. Hayman continued to light it up with a game-high 28 points and three treys. Other big contributors were McDonald (15 points) and Vogensen (11 points). Cam Chanta led the Prospectors with 12 points.
