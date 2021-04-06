Healdsburg will combine JV and varsity teams in short season
It’s better late than never for the Healdsburg High School boy’s soccer team, as the Greyhounds make final preparations for a short, 10-game spring schedule.
Veteran boy’s coach Herbert Lemus is back to lead a combined JV and varsity squad that will feature a roster of 17 players, considerably smaller than in previous years.
“That number is pretty low considering that last year we had 33 players between JV and varsity teams,” Lemus reported. “Some of the kids graduated — or are playing other sports — and some decided not to play this year.”
Despite the low turnout, the Hounds have no complaints after a long layoff and a year of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It will be a challenging year, but we’re excited to be playing soccer once again,” Lemus noted. “Our goal is to be as competitive as possible while getting the most out of the boys.”
Key varsity players are: seniors Juan Patino and Julian Bermejo, juniors Azael Gonzalez and Sebastian Rodriguez, and sophomores Edgar Campos, Angel Manrique and Jose Reyes.
Other players expected to make a big impact include: senior Jaime Gutierrez, Efrain Rosillo, Carlos Torres, Gordy Truman, sophomores Jair Valencia, Oscar Chavez, Francisco Mendoza and freshmen Alan Avalos, Jaime Ortiz and Edwin Vasquez.
The Hounds will play a 10-game league schedule, four home and six away. Healdsburg will open the spring campaign on April 14 against Ukiah.
2021 Healdsburg boys varsity soccer schedule
April 14: Ukiah at Healdsburg, 7 p.m.
April 21: Analy at Healdsburg, 7 p.m.
April 28: Healdsburg at Cardinal Newman, 7 p.m.
April 30: Healdsburg at Santa Rosa, 7 p.m.
May 5: Windsor at Healdsburg, 7 p.m.
May 7: Healdsburg at El Molino, 7 p.m.
May 12: Santa Rosa at Healdsburg, 7 p.m.
May 19: Healdsburg at Ukiah, 7 p.m.
May 21: Healdsburg at Maria Carrillo, 7 p.m.
May 26: Healdsburg at Analy, 7 p.m.
