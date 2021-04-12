Team will wrap up five-game spring schedule at St. Vincent on Saturday
The Greyhounds logged their final home football game of the short 2021 season on Friday, falling to visiting Analy on Senior Night, 42-22.
Although Healdsburg was outmanned and outgunned against a strong Tiger’s squad, they showed tremendous heart in battling back from a 35-0 halftime deficit to avoid a blowout.
“We had several mistakes, including a couple of fumbles that led to Analy scores (in the first half),” HHS coach Dave Stine said. “But we played much better in the second half, outscoring them 22-7.”
Senior Cody Dugan continued to impress for the Hounds, accounting for nearly all of the 106 total yards of offense, scoring a pair of touchdowns. The highlight of the game for the Greyhounds was a 60-yard interception return by sophomore cornerback Cameron Pippi.
The Hounds will wrap up the spring campaign this Saturday, April 17 when they visit St. Vincent in Petaluma in a 2 p.m. kickoff.
