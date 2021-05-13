Historic record set as Greyhounds rout Marin Catholic, 58-41
Senior basketball star Dylan Hayman is the new all-time scoring king at Healdsburg High School, eclipsing the previous boys record of 1,610 points set by former HHS great Mark Giorgi in 1986.
Hayman, a four-year all-league standout, accomplished the feat with a 27-point performance in Wednesday’s 58-41 non-league win over visiting Marin Catholic.
Golden age of hoops
The reigning North Bay League Most Valuable has been at the core of a basketball renaissance for the Greyhounds since joining the varsity team as a freshman in the 2017-18 campaign. Since then, he’s led his team to three straight league titles and annual trips to the North Coast Section playoffs.
Following Wednesday’s historic game, Hounds’ head coach Yasha Mokaram reflected on a remarkable high school career.
“Dylan Hayman is a class act and the definition of a competitor,” he said. “Prior to his arrival, Healdsburg High School had not won a league title in 20 years. His obvious ability to score the ball is uncanny, but he’s so much more than that.”
Finishing with a flourish
The 2021 campaign has been Hayman’s best yet, averaging more than 25 points per game in pushing his all-time scoring total to 1,625 with eight games left in the season.
“If anyone thinks Dylan was handed some God-given ability, they are mistaken” Mokaram noted. “Like most things in life that are truly great, Dylan achieved greatness by hard work. Our basketball program, and all of those who came before Dylan, can be proud that he wore a Healdsburg uniform.”
Hounds rout Wildcats
The Greyhounds left nothing to chance in the May 12 tilt with Marin County Athletic League power Marin Catholic, taking it to the Wildcats with an 18-7 run in the opening quarter.
Hayman, who needed just 13 points to break the all-time scoring mark, was on the attack from the opening tip, as the Hounds took a 33-19 lead at the half.
There was no let up after intermission, as Healdsburg out-scored the ’Cats 15-8 in the third quarter for a 21-point cushion and was never threatened en route to a 58-41 victory.
In addition to Hayman’s game-high 27 points, junior center Graham McDonald chipped in 12 points for the Greyhounds.
Following the game, a presentation celebrating Hayman’s scoring achievement was held, with Hound’s coach Yasha Mokaram presenting him with a basketball and trophy commemorating the historic event.
The Greyhounds will resume North Bay League action on Friday, May 14 at Analy (7:30 p.m.), followed by a Saturday, May 15 non-league visit to Sonoma Valley (4 p.m.).
