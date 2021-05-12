Boys soccer
The Greyhounds remain in search of their first season win this week following a pair of varsity soccer losses to El Molino (2-1) and Windsor (7-0).
Healdsburg will be back on the pitch this Wednesday, May 12 when it plays host to Santa Rosa. The Hounds will visit Santa Rosa on May 19. Both matches start at 7 p.m.
The Greyhounds logged one of their best efforts of the season to date in the May 5 visit to Forestville, playing the Lions on even terms most of the game. El Molino drew first blood on a direct kick, later tacking on another goal for a 2-0 lead. Healdsburg would avoid the shutout with a score by senior Truman Gordy en route to a 2-1 Lion’s victory.
“Overall this was a pretty good game for us except for the score,” HHS coach Herbert Lemus reported. “We created at least seven good scoring opportunities of which we only scored one goal. Poor finishing in front of the goal let this one get away.”
The May 7 meeting with visiting Windsor was a good one for 20 minutes of the first half, but the flood-gate quickly opened as the Jaguars closed out the first half with five unanswered goals. Windsor added two more for good measure after intermission on its way to a 7-0 rout.
“We simply couldn't keep up against an up-tempo Windsor team that displayed a good solid passing attack with a very high pressing game,” Lemus said. “They were stronger than us in all areas of the field and just a much more complete team.”
