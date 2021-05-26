Greyhounds beat Santa Rosa, Montgomery and Piner
The varsity basketball Greyhounds continued their dogged pursuit of North Bay League supremacy in a flurry of recent Oak Division games, scoring a hat trick with wins over Santa Rosa, Montgomery and Piner.
“I thought it was a tough week, playing three schools that are significantly bigger than us in terms of school size and student population,” HHS coach Yasha Mokaram said. “We were able to defend effectively in all three games and our defense allowed us to win each one, despite not always having our best offensive effort.”
The result extended Healdsburg’s NBL mark to 6-0 and 12-1 on the season.
Hounds take three
The Greyhounds opened the action in a May 19 clash with visiting Santa Rosa, pulling away with a big second-quarter run to post a 45-33 victory.
“Despite being down 13-11 after the first quarter, I thought we played good defense the last three quarters of the game,” Mokaram noted. “We managed to win despite an off shooting night.”
Senior Dylan Hayman led all scorers with 25 points, while, other good efforts were had by junior Graham MacDonald (8 points) and sophomore Gavin Vogensen (7 points).
The Hounds were locked in a tight defensive battle two nights later at Montgomery, holding the Vikings in check (14 points) in the first three periods before surviving a furious fourth-quarter comeback to post a 31-29 victory.
Hayman (18 points) and Vogensen (7 points) led the way for Healdsburg.
“It was a really tough game, and they’re a tremendous defensive team,” Mokaram said of Montgomery. “I thought we played a really good game defensively, despite allowing a late game surge by the Vikings which allowed them a chance to win the game late. Overall, I was impressed with our team defense and mental toughness during an extremely physical game.”
The Hounds finished up a busy stretch with Saturday’s home tilt with Piner, taking charge with a 23-14 lead at the half en route to a 52-34 win.
Hayman, who shattered the HHS all-time scoring mark this month, was nearly unstoppable, pouring in a game-high 33 points. Vogensen and MacDonald chipped in seven and five points respectively.
The Greyhounds will wrap up the 2021 season this week, beginning with a Wednesday, May 26 home clash with Cardinal Newman (7:30 p.m.), followed by games against visiting Maria Carrillo on Friday, May 28 (Senior Night, 7:30 p.m.) and Saturday at Archie Williams High School in San Anselmo (12 p.m.).
