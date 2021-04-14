The Healdsburg Little League is in immediate need of umpires this spring, encouraging any and all parents and community members to help out.
With the 2021 season underway, umpires are needed at all levels, with the league providing adequate training for all candidates as young as 12.
Per HLL rules, no games can be played without an umpire.
Any interested in helping out is strongly encouraged to contact HLL Umpire in Chief Dave Miller at 707-477-8462 or email dtmill21@gmail.com.
-Greg Clementi, sports editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.