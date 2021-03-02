The recent ruling by Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health allowing the resumption of outdoor sports was a godsend for Little League organizations across the state, and another huge step toward a return to normalcy.
The new plan allows for all outdoor sports to be played in the purple tier, providing the county you reside in has a COVID infection rate at or below 14 per 100,000 residents.
The directive, which includes both youth and adult sports, will allow hundreds of young baseball and softball players in the Healdsburg Little League (HLL) to return to the field after a one-year hiatus.
Although the HLL is set to kick off its 31st season on April 10, there may not be an Opening Day ceremony held because of safety concerns.
This year, in addition to baseball (aged 6-16) and softball players (aged 8-16) within the boundaries of Healdsburg, Geyserville and Northern Windsor, the HLL was permitted to accept registration from kids in the Cloverdale area, a response to the Cloverdale Little League announcement last month officially canceling their 2021 season.
The result was a big boost to the number of HLL players this year. Registration is now closed.
“The most players we’ve ever had in one season has been about 200,” HLL President Cindy Beth recently reported. “With the addition of Cloverdale, we’re expecting more than that this year.”
Joining Cindy Beth on the HLL Board of Directors for the 2021 season are: Kristen Beth (HLL softball President), Linda Cade (Secretary), John Filben (Safety Officer), Matt Jenkins (Player Agent, softball), Kate White (Treasurer), Jared Beth (Player Agent, baseball) and David Greene (Equipment Manager).
New health guidelines adopted
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the implementation of new rules and guidelines for the 2021 season. They include the mandatory wearing of masks for all spectators, coaches and players not in the game. Although some rules are still being considered, spectators may only be allowed beyond the outfield to avoid congestion around the field and dugouts. As of now, there are no plans for concession stands to be open.
2021 sponsors
As always, the league could not exist without the generous support of local businesses. Field Sponsors are: J Rochioli Vineyards & Winery, Eddinger Enterprises Inc., Vineyard Industry Products, Eddies Quality Concrete, Healdsburg Floor Covering and Denny’s Electric Inc. Banner Sponsors: Angelica Chesley Loan Broker, Nate's Notes, Amy’s Wicked Slush, J&P Rentals, Surface Art Counter Tops, Healdsburg Lumber Company, Linkenheimer, Mauritson Family Wines, Law offices of J Crisp, Big John’s Market, Gina Fontanna DDS, Jerry’s Valero and Denny’s Electric Inc. Team Sponsors: The Belli Corporation, Sotoyome-Curtis Masonic Lodge, Engelke Construction, WC Sanderson Ford, Alpha Fire Suppression Systems, Law Offices of J Crisp, Healdsburg Police Officers Association, Shawn Widick Dentistry, AAction Rents, Amy’s Wicked Slush, Bear Republic Brewing Company, Free Run Winery, Services, E&M Electric, Wine Country Computers, Ramey Wine Cellars, Exchange Bank, Kelly Moore Paints and E&J Gallo Winery.
