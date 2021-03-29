Despite setback, Hounds happy to be competing this season
The varsity football Greyhounds took a major step forward in the truncated 2021 campaign on Friday, but six turnovers proved too much to overcome in a 42-20 loss at San Rafael.
The setback pushed Healdsburg’s record to 0-2, with a Friday, April 2 visit to Ukiah coming up. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“The best thing about the San Rafael game is that our kids never gave up, they just kept fighting,” HHS assistant coach Dave Stine said, keeping things in perspective. “And they got to play the sport they love.”
Friday’s clash with the Bulldogs had an ominous start, with the Healdsburg team bus mired in a freeway traffic jam in Santa Rosa that would delay the kickoff some 30 minutes.
Things began to unravel for the Hounds shortly after kickoff, with a Bulldogs’ interception on the third play from scrimmage resulting in an early San Rafael touchdown. Healdsburg fumbled the ensuing kickoff on their own 25 and the Bulldogs capitalized again for a two-touchdown lead. The carnage continued on the Hounds’ next series, with another interception resulting in a San Rafael score and a 20-0 advantage.
Healdsburg got on the board moments later when senior running back Cody Dugan took the handoff and bolted up the middle for a 70-yard touchdown. Carlos Torres made good on the extra point and the Hounds trailed 20-7. The third San Rafael interception of the game late in the quarter led to a fourth Bulldog’s score and a 27-7 lead at the end of one. San Rafael went to the halftime locker room up 33-14.
The Healdsburg offense continued to move the ball well in the second half, but another pair of promising drives ended in Bulldog interceptions in their own end zone.
“All together we had six turnovers,” Stine lamented. “One fumbled kickoff return and five interceptions. But our mostly sophomore offensive line played very well.”
Turnovers aside, the Greyhounds played the Bulldogs on even terms throughout the second half but eventually fell, 42-20.
Despite the final score, there were plenty of positive signs for a young Healdsburg squad with underclassmen at several key positions.
“Our defensive line and inside linebackers played very well,” Stine noted. “Cole Conley moved to inside linebacker this week and was outstanding, making several tackles and continually pressuring the quarterback. Jesus Reyna had a very good game at defensive end.”
Dugan turned in a Herculean effort to lead the Healdsburg offense with 145 yards rushing on 32 carries and a pair of touchdowns. Quarterback Jesus Anguiano chipped in five carries for 60 yards and one score. Other offensive contributors included Jesus Reyna (1-32 yards receiving), Chris Dow (3-57 yards receiving), Jacob Preciado (2-35 yards rushing, 2-25 yards receiving) and Matthew Teldeschi (4-58 yards receiving, two defensive interceptions). Carlos Torres (2 PAT kicks).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.