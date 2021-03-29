The Healdsburg Women's Golf Club (HWGC) is preparing for the start of their 2021 season, which officially opens on April 1. The club plays on Thursday mornings at historic Tayman Park, celebrating its 100th year in operation in 2021. Founded in 1937, the HWGC currently has 60 members ranging in all levels of ability. Eclectic play dates will run from May 1 through Oct. 31. Players record their lowest scores per hole each time they play, a great way to see constant improvement.
The annual tournaments of Fitch Mountain Cup and Club Championship will be held together in late September through early October.
Vice Captain Nancy LeClaire has been organizing an informal game called “Operation 36” each week, intended to focus on improving a player's short game. It's called Operation 36 because the goal is to make par on each of the nine holes played that day, starting from 25 yards out on each hole or from 50, 75 or 100 yards out, whatever distance is selected that day. This is similar to the excellent program offered by instructor and golf pro Amanda Beeler at Tayman Park. Nancy's program is at no cost and is open to the public. It’s on an informal come-when-you-can basis and is a great way to start off in golf with less pressure. Anyone interested in participating can send an email to Cindy Powers at lpowerswow@gmail.com and she will add you to the group.
With COVID restrictions in place, masks are required in the pro shop and 6-foot distancing is required. But once you’re on the course masks are optional. The outside patio at the clubhouse is open for beverages, limited food service and the best view in Healdsburg. The course is in great shape with many improvements planned over the coming months. Anyone interested in joining HWGC, please contact Cindy Powers at lpowerswow@gmail.com or check out the club's website at healdsburgwgc.memberplanet.com.
