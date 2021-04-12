Hounds turn back Ukiah, Credo and Cloverdale
The Greyhounds stayed perfect on the pre-league varsity baseball circuit, stringing together impressive victories over Ukiah (7-4), Credo (5-2) and Cloverdale (7-0).
The wins pushed Healdsburg’s season record to 5-0, the best start for the team in years.
“The boys are playing well and their focus and attention to detail has been really good,” Hound’s coach Mark Domenichelli said. “We got off to such a good start last year (before the season ended after five games) and I give that team a lot of credit for setting the tone for this year.”
The Greyhounds will resume non-league play this Thursday, April 15 when they host Lower Lake, followed by a Saturday, April 17 clash with visiting Sonoma Academy. Both games start at 6 p.m.
Hounds playing solid baseball
Healdsburg’s attention to detail was evident in all three games last week, beginning with an April 7 litmus test against Ukiah.
The Hounds trailed the Wildcats 4-3 in the home half of the sixth when junior Ayden Herrguth ripped a bases-loaded, three-run double to give his team the lead for good.
Pitcher Brett Delfino (3.2 IP, 1 hit, 4 runs, 1 K) started the game for the Greyhounds before giving way to relievers Jayson Licea (2.1 IP) and Justice Brilliant (1 IP, 0 runs, 0 hits, WP). Catcher Hunter Irons and Brilliant led the bat attack with two hits apiece.
“The Ukiah win was big,” Domenichelli said later. “It kind of put us on the map.”
The Hounds sent starter Gavin Valls (6.2 IP) to the mound the following night against visiting Credo, and the crafty sophomore responded with an outstanding outing that would earn him his second win of the season. The Hounds took a 5-0 lead into the seventh inning before the visitors pushed across two runs in the eventual 5-2 Healdsburg victory.
The Hounds put an exclamation point on a great stretch in a home clash with Cloverdale on Saturday.
Starting pitcher Brilliant (7 IP, 2 hits, 0 runs, 3 Ks) turned in a masterful performance, needing just 69 pitches to craft a complete-game, 7-0 shutout victory. Herrguth led the hitting corps for Healdsburg with a pair of hits and three runs batted in, while Irons and Robert Beltran also drove in runs for the Hounds.
