Lady Hounds at 4-4 overall with four games remaining
The Greyhounds are entering the final stretch of the spring softball campaign this week, looking to finish their last four games on a high note.
“I’m really hoping to play four more solid games to end the year and hopefully finish with a .500 or better league record,” HHS coach Brian Osborn said. “With four games to go, we host Ukiah on Thursday, then travel to Ukiah and El Molino next week and finish with a home game on June 1 to end the season.”
All games start at 4 p.m.
The ladies had just one game on the docket last week, falling to a strong Santa Rosa squad, 13-2.
“We struggled to consistently find the strike zone and then coupled that with some errors on defense,” Osborn said “The game slipped away pretty quickly.”
Leading hitters against the Panthers were Nicki Richardson (2 for 3, 2B), Cami Hernandez (1 for 3, 2 RBIs), Laurel Heaney (2 for 3, run) and Katie Conrad (1 for 3, run).
