The Healdsburg Little League softball season is off and running for dozens of local kids, playing a spring schedule that will run through May.
Among the teams competing are the HLL Junior Panthers coached by Jackie Sellards and Cindy Beth and sponsored by Lopez Auto Glass, compiling a 2-1-1 record in their first four outings.
“Every game we’re getting better, setting goals and achieving them,” Sellards reported.
The team consists of Zoe La Fleur, Bella Sanchez, Charlotte Burchett, Tehya Mitchell, Macie Parmeter, Allie Espinoza, Ashley Behrens, Izzy Osborn, Pamela Lopez, Hannah Sellards and Sophia Saini.
Panthers battle opponents
The Panthers opened the 2021 campaign with an 8-5 loss to St. Helena (Sanchez, Lopez and Sellards scored), but bounced back a few days later with a great defensive effort to forge a 3-1 tie in the rematch. Sanchez led the offense with one hit in two trips and a walk, while Osborn and Saini both scored for Healdsburg.
The Panthers got into the win column in game three against Windsor 1, capitalizing on several walks, hit batsmen and timely hitting to cruise to a 5-1 victory.
Starting pitcher Charlotte Burchett turned in a sensational performance, striking out 15 Windsor batters in six innings of work. Pacing the bat attack were Sanchez (2 for 3, 2 runs), Sellards (2 BBs, run), Espinoza (1 for 3, 2B), La Fleur (HBP, run), Osborn (1 for 3, HBP, BB, run) and Lopez (1 for 2).
The Panthers made it two straight wins in their next outing, coming out on the winning end of an 8-5 slugfest against Windsor 2.
Panther’s pitchers Burchette (p Ks) and Tehya Mitchell (1 K) combined forces, while leading hitters were Sanchez (2 for 3), Sellards (2 for 2, BB, run, RBI), Saini (1 for 1, run, RBI), Behrens (1 for 3, run), La Fleur ( 1 for 2, run), Espinoza (BB, HBP) and Mitchell (run).
Upcoming games
The Panthers will be back on the field on May 12 at St. Helena (6 p.m.), followed by a May 15 visit to Windsor (10 a.m., Uchytil Field). The team will close out the season at home with a May 20 clash with Windsor, followed by the season finale (date TBD).
Calling all HLL coaches
All HLL baseball and softball coaches are encouraged to submit scores and teams photos to Healdsburg Tribune sports editor Greg Clementi whenever possible. Results and photos can be emailed to gpclementi@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.