Girls of spring – The HLL Panther’s softball team, sponsored by Lopez Auto Glass and coached by Jackie Sellards and Cindy Beth, gathered for a team photo before taking the field in a recent game. Pictured are back row (l-r): Zoe La Fleur, Bella Sanchez, Charlotte Burchett, Tehya Mitchell, Macie Parmeter, Allie Espinoza and Ashley Behrens. Bottom row (l-r): Izzy Osborn, Pamela Lopez, Hannah Sellards and Sophia Saini. Photo provided