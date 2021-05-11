Wins extend Healdsburg’s season record to 11-3
The varsity baseball Greyhounds were all about resilience and focus in their latest stretch of North Bay League games, easily dispatching El Molino in a home and road series, 8-3 and 10-1.
The wins pushed Healdsburg’s season record to a solid,11-3 and 4-2 in the NBL, but most importantly, got the Hounds back to their winning ways after three straight losses.
“Great bounce back week,” HHS coach Mark Domenichelli said. “The boys were focused and ready to get back on track.”
The Hounds will start the final third of their season schedule when they take on new league member St. Vincent in a home and road set beginning this Wednesday, May 11 (7 p.m., Rec. Park), followed by a Friday, May 13 trip to Petaluma (4 p.m.).
Hounds maul Lions
Healdsburg sent starter Gavin Valls (3 IP, 2 hits, 2 ERs, 2 Ks) to the mound in the May 4 tilt with visiting El Molino, with the talented sophomore putting in three innings of work before handing the ball to Jayson Licea (3 IP, 2 hits, 2 Ks) in the fourth with the Lions clinging to a 3-2 lead. The Healdsburg bats went to work in the bottom of the frame, pushing across a pair of runs to take the lead. The Hounds added four insurance runs in the fifth and reliever Cole Conley closed it out en route to an 8-3 win.
“It was the first time getting Cole on the mound this year,” Mark Domenichelli noted. “It was great to see Cole back on the mound pitching well again.”
Swinging hot bats for the Greyhounds were Jack Domenichelli (2 for 3, 2 RBIs), Ayden Herrguth (1 for 4, 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), Licea (1 for 4, run, RBI), Sam Vanden Heuvel (1 for 3, 2B, run), Hunter Irons (1 for 2, 2 runs), Justice Brilliant (1 for 3, 2B, RBI), Matthew Rowland (1 for 2, run, RBI and Owen Smith (RBI).
The Hounds traveled to Forestville on Friday for game two against the Lions, with Herrguth taking the ball for his first pitching start of the year. The crafty junior delivered, giving his team five strong innings, yielding just one run in a great effort. The suspense was over early as the Hounds tallied eight runs in the first inning on their way to a 10-1 rout. Brett Delfino led the bat attack with a pair of doubles and three runs batted in.
“Brett was aggressive early in the count and it paid off early,” Mark Domenichelli said. “He’s one of those kids that you really root for to do well — he’s a hard worker and today it paid off.”
