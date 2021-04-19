Healdsburg turns back Lower Lake, Sonoma Academy; push record to 7-0
The varsity baseball Greyhounds are a runaway freight train with no signs of slowing down this week, claiming Lower Lake and Sonoma Academy as their latest victims in a remarkable, 7-0 season start.
The Hounds haven’t just beaten opponents this month, they’ve dismantled them with fundamentally sound baseball that has combined great pitching and defense with timely hitting and solid base-running.
“The guys are fun to coach,” HHS head coach Mark Domenichelli said. “They’re really seeing the ball well at the plate.”
Healdsburg (7-0) will get its first taste of North Bay League competition this week when it kicks off the Redwood Division schedule with home and away dates with Piner on Wednesday, April 21 (Rec. Park, 7 p.m.) and Friday, April 23 (Piner, 4 p.m.). The Hounds will host Windsor this Saturday, April 24 in a non-league clash, starting at 7 p.m.
“We have a hard week but this will be a good test to see how we match up in the Redwood League,” Domenichelli noted.
Hounds win a pair
Healdsburg’s hot start continued in an April 15 meeting with visiting Lower Lake. The Hounds sent sophomore Gavin Valls to the hill, yielding a solo run in the first before settling in for a stellar outing. The Healdsburg offense quickly took over, pushing across three in the second and three more in the fourth, icing the contest with a five-run uprising in the sixth en route to a 12-3 rout.
Valls (5 IP, 6 hits, 1 ER, 0 BBs, 4 Ks) picked up the win, while Brett Delfino (2 IP, 2 hits, 1 ER, 1 BB) earned the save. Leading hitters included Conroy Smith (2 for 3, 2B, run, 3 RBIs), Cole Conley (2 for 3, 2 runs, RBI), Matthew Rowland (1 for 3, RBI), Sam Vanden Heuvel (1 for 4, RBI), Jayson Licea (1 for 3, 2 runs), Ayden Herrguth (1 for 3, run, RBI), Owen Smith (1 for 4, 3 runs, 2 RBIs) and Justice Brilliant (1 for 4, run).
The Greyhounds wasted no time in Saturday’s home date with Sonoma Academy, staking starting pitcher Brilliant to a five-run lead in the first inning. It was more than enough for the senior ace, who went the first four innings before handing the ball to reliever Ayden Herrguth in the fifth with an 8-0 lead. The Coyotes rallied for five runs in the top of the fifth but the Hounds would close it out with four more in the bottom of the frame on their way to a 14-5 victory.
“Sam and Ayden got us going with the sticks and we were able to jump on them early,” Domenichelli said. “Brilliant gave us four strong with Ayden coming in and throwing for the first time this year with two good innings to close out the game.”
