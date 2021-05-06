High school soccer
The Greyhounds continued to battle league foes on the varsity soccer pitch last week, falling in a pair of matches to Cardinal Newman (5-1) and Santa Rosa (4-0).
Healdsburg (0-4) will resume play on Wednesday, May 5 at El Molino and return home to host Windsor this Friday, May 7. Both matches start at 7 p.m.
Hounds come up short
The Hounds got off to a good start in the April 28 clash with Cardinal Newman, playing to a scoreless tie through the first 20 minutes. The Cardinals broke through for a pair of goals late in the half for a 2-0 lead. Newman added three quick goals in the second period to lead 5-0 before Hound’s senior Truman Gordy converted a penalty kick for a final score of 5-1.
The final score didn’t tell the story in the April 30 tilt with Santa Rosa, as the Hounds played some of their best soccer of the season. The Panthers took a 2-0 lead into the half and added two more after intermission in an eventual 4-0 win.
“The result was negative, but we actually played well throughout the game,” HHS coach Herbert Lemus said. “During the game, we had to put players in different positions that (they) haven’t played before, but they responded well.”
