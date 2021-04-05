Healdsburg will host Analy on Senior Night this Friday at 6 p.m.
The Greyhounds continued a character-building spring football campaign in a Friday, April 2 visit to Ukiah, falling to the Wildcats, 49-0.
The turnover bug, which has plagued the Hounds in each of the first three games, reared its ugly head again in this one, as the Wildcats took advantage of frequent Healdsburg miscues.
“They (Ukiah) were really good and we turned the ball over five times,” Hounds coach Dave Stine said. “Our line in particular, got really tired in the second half.”
Among the bright spots for the Greyhounds was the outstanding play of running back Cody Dugan, who churned up over 100 yards rushing on the night. Defensive back Matthew Teldeschi also had a memorable game, pulling down three interceptions.
The Hounds (0-3) return home to host Analy this Friday, April 9 on Senior Night. Varsity kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
