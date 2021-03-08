Healdsburg will play a five-game schedule, with home games at HHS
The improbable football season that almost wasn’t is about to become a reality for the Healdsburg High School Greyhounds, kicking off an abbreviated, five-game spring campaign this month.
The truncated season was made possible by a recent state ruling announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), allowing outdoor sports to resume, albeit with some stringent health protocols in place. The ruling calls for athletes, coaches and spectators to wear masks and maintain social distancing at practices and games, with weekly testing required while Sonoma County remains in the purple tier.
Healdsburg will again compete in the North Bay League Redwood Division, battling the likes of El Molino, St. Vincent, Ukiah and Analy. The Hounds open the season at home on Saturday, March 20 against El Molino and finish up on Saturday, April 17 at St. Vincent in Petaluma. For the first time in years, all home games will be played on the campus of Healdsburg High School. Due to lower numbers, there is no JV team this season.
Although the 2021 campaign may look and feel a bit different from a typical fall season, many of the same goals and objectives remain.
“As always we have high expectations and I think this group of kids has the ability to be a good team,” Hounds veteran assistant coach Dave Stine reported. “We’re going to give it everything we've got to be competitive in our five games. The goal is for them to be fundamentally sound, execute well and have fun.”
The Hounds return a solid nucleus of talent to this year’s squad, although not as many as they had hoped.
“Unfortunately, online schooling has taken its toll,” Stine said. “We have around ten players that are academically ineligible, most would be starters. And there are also a few players that didn't come out for the team.”
The list of key returnees for the Greyhounds include seniors; linebacker/wide receiver/fullback Chris Dow, halfback/linebacker Cody Dugan, offensive tackle Beto Avalos, wide receiver/strong safety Cole Conley and wide receiver/defensive end Jesus Reyna. Returning juniors are; wide receiver/safety Jacob Preciado and wide receiver/cornerback Sebastian Rodriguez.
BoIstering the team are a promising group of first-year varsity players that features juniors; wide receiver/safety Matthew Teldeschi, halfback/linebacker Saul Miguel and offensive/defensive lineman Braulio Oceguera. Sophomores are; offensive/defensive lineman Eddie Silva, wide receiver/linebacker Jerimiah Michener, halfback Cameron Pippi, offensive/defensive lineman Alan Avalos and offensive/defensive lineman Logan Cardona.
2021 Greyhound varsity football schedule (all home games at HHS)
Saturday, March 20 – El Molino at Healdsburg, 6 p.m.
Friday, March 26 – Healdsburg at San Rafael, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 2 – Healdsburg at Ukiah, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 10 – Analy at Healdsburg, 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 17 – Healdsburg at St. Vincent (Petaluma) 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.