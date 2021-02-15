High school players are returning to the tennis courts in big numbers this month after getting the green light to start their spring season.
Boys tennis, along with cross country and girls golf were classified as Purple Tier (season one) sports in a color-coded system adopted by the California Department of Public Health, with each beginning official practices on Feb. 1. Once their season concludes on April 1, Purple Tier (season two) sports track and field, boys golf and girls tennis will begin their seasons. Baseball and softball, each considered Red Tier moderate contact sports, have been cleared to practice but will not be allowed to have games until Sonoma County is in the Red Tier.
Hounds the class of the Redwood Division
At press time it was unclear how many schools have a boys tennis team in the North Bay League Redwood Division this year, but it looks like Healdsburg, El Molino and Ukiah will battle it out, while Rancho Cotate, Elsie Allen and newly added St. Vincent may not field a team. Whoever the Greyhounds play, they will be the team to beat.
“We’re all happy to be back on the courts,” HHS coach Val Cronin reported. “The kids do not mind at all playing with their masks on as long as they’re playing.”
Among the changes in the 2021 campaign will be the requirement that each player wear a mask during practices and league matches, while also adhering to all social distancing guidelines. The season will run roughly nine weeks and will not include any postseason play.
Returning to lead the Hounds’ squad is senior veteran Vikram Johnson, the top singles player on the team for the fourth straight year and arguably one of the best in school history.
“Vikram works on his game year round,” Cronin noted. “He’s an amazing talent and will be hard to beat.”
Joining him is No. 2 singles player and returning sophomore Nikhil Bansal, a player that has grown substantially, both in talent and stature.
“He’s grown a foot since last season and is also a talented player that works on his game all year,” Cronin said.
Junior twins Levi and Geddy Frey, once a strong doubles tandem, return to round out the starting singles line-up and should win their share of matches this year.
Juniors Logan Lumetta and Jesse Cobb will serve as the No. 1 doubles team and backup singles.
League matches will take place on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s at 4 p.m. The season starts on March 2 and finishes April 1.
