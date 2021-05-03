Whatever the sport, there’s nothing quite like a winning streak to turn a season around.
Just ask the Healdsburg High School varsity softball team, which is suddenly on a roll after starting the season with eight straight losses.
Since their last setback on April 20, the Greyhounds have reeled off three straight league victories, their latest coming in lopsided wins over Elsie Allen (20-2) and Piner (13-4).
Healdsburg (3-8, 3-2) will be back on the field on Tuesday, May 4 at Piner, followed by a Thursday, May 6 visit to Santa Rosa. Both games start at 4 p.m.
Hounds on a roll
The ladies squared off with an over-matched Elsie Allen squad in the second of a two-game set on April 27, continuing their dominance over the Lobos in a 20-2 rout.
Freshman pitcher Laurel Heaney yielded just three hits on the afternoon, while top hitters were Katy Conrad (3 for 4, 4 runs, 6 RBIs), Emma Falberg (2 for 2, 4 runs, 3 RBIs) and Cami Hernandez (3 for 4).
The Hounds played host to Piner on April 29, spotting the Prospectors an early lead before the Healdsburg bats went to work.
Heaney, with an assist from outstanding team defense, kept Piner off the scoreboard for the next five frames as the Hounds pushed across three runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings. It proved more than enough runs support as Healdsburg cruised to a 13-4 win.
Swinging hot bats for the Greyhounds were Conrad (4 for 5, 3 runs, 4 RBIs), Falberg (2 for 4, 2B), Heaney (2 for 2, 2 BBs, 2 runs), Diana Guzman (2 for 4, 2 RBIs) and Hernandez (2 for 4, 2 RBIs).
