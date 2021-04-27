The Lady Greyhounds are in the win column after posting a convincing, 17-0 victory over Elsie Allen in a North Bay League clash on April 22.
Healdsburg (1-8, 1-2) was overdue for a victory after opening the season with eight straight losses, but showing a steady improvement as the season has progressed.
Next up for the Hounds is a two-game set with Piner, beginning at home on Thursday, April 29. Healdsburg will visit the Prospectors next Tuesday, May 4. Both games start at 4 p.m.
Hounds gain split
Healdsburg played host to St. Vincent in the second of a two-game North Bay League series on April 20, having dropped the previous meeting between teams, 10-0.
This game would be decidedly different, as Healdsburg gave the Mustangs a good battle before succumbing, 9-4.
“We played a pretty good game against St. Vincent,” head coach Brian Osborn said. “We were competitive and played a game that was respectable, yet still left some room for improvement.”
Although complete stats were unavailable, junior Katy Conrad led the team with two hits in four trips, including a screaming double to left field.
Healdsburg left nothing to chance in the April 22 home clash with Elsie Allen, exploiting Lobo pitching for 17 runs in the first five frames to force an early stoppage on the mercy rule for a 17-0 victory.
Freshman pitcher Lauren Heaney allowed just one hit en route to her first complete game shutout of the year. Senior Cami Hernandez led the Healdsburg bat attack with three hits in four at-bats, adding a double and four runs batted in.
