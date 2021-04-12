Softball records can be a bit deceiving, no matter what side of the win-loss column you’re on.
That’s the sentiment out of the Healdsburg High School camp this month, where the Lady Greyhounds have shown a steady improvement with no tangible reward.
At the start of play this week the Hounds were off to a 0-5 start to the pre-league schedule, but things are beginning to turn around.
“We’re still looking to put seven consecutive solid innings together but I think we’re better than our record would suggest,” HHS coach Brian Osborn said. “I look forward to when it all clicks together — I think the girls will be surprised at how good we can actually be.”
Healdsburg is carrying a roster that features a good mix of upper and underclassmen this spring, including three seniors, four juniors, three sophomores and three freshmen.
Infielder Emma Falberg is the veteran of the team, beginning her fourth season on the varsity squad. Other seniors are first baseman Camilla Hernandez and infielder Diana Guzman. Juniors include infielder Emily Dunkel, infielder/pitcher Nicki Richardson, shortstop Katie Conrad and infielder/outfielder Kenzie Burke. Sophomores are infielder/outfielder Abby Highfield, outfielder Maddie Wagner and outfielder Valeria Jimenez. Looking to make an impact are freshmen pitcher Laurel Heaney, catcher/outfielder Mia Fahlberg and first baseman Emma Hernandez.
The Greyhounds opened the 2021 campaign with lopsided losses to St. Helena (18-1), Cloverdale (15-0), Lower Lake (13-5) and Fort Bragg (14-0), but played much better in a 7-2 loss to visiting El Molino on April 9.
Healdsburg will resume preseason action at Fort Bragg on April 14 and open the North Bay League campaign at St. Vincent in Petaluma on Thursday, April 15 (4 p.m.). The Hounds return home to host Cloverdale in a non-league contest on Saturday, April 17 (11 a.m.).
