Healdsburg wraps up successful season with 6-3 record
The Lady Greyhounds wrapped up a strong spring basketball campaign with a flourish, scoring wins over Piner, Elsie Allen and Santa Rosa in their last three games.
The clean sweep gave Healdsburg a final North Bay League record of 5-1 and 6-3 on the year.
Although the Hounds had not completed the schedule, they were informed that their final opponent wouldn’t be able to play due to COVID protocol.
“I found out the night before Saturday’s game with Santa Rosa and struggled to decide when to tell the girls that this was our last game,” HHS coach Steve Zichichi said. “I decided to wait until after the game and I’m glad I did, because they played so well, and it was a fitting way to end our campaign.”
The 2021 season was a successful one by anyone’s definition, winning six of nine games with a young team that gained valuable experience and confidence going forward.
Hounds’ hat trick
The Greyhounds began their final stretch in exciting fashion in a May 18 visit to Piner, battling the Prospectors tooth and nail before prevailing, 51-49. Healdsburg got off to a slow start, clinging to a 10-8 lead after one. Piner, behind all-time leading scorer Sarah Tait, led 23-21 at the half.
“We knew how good Tait was,” Zichichi said. “We ran a box and one on her and still struggled to contain her.”
Hound’s sophomore star Itzel Ortiz caught fire in the third quarter, matching Tait basket for basket to trail Piner 34-33. The game would go down to the wire, with Tait and Ortiz putting on a show before Healdsburg finally prevailed, 51-49.
“I’m glad I had a front row seat to watch Ortiz and Tait go back and forth,” Zichichi noted. “It was quite the performance from both girls and we were lucky to come out on top.”
Ortiz led the Hounds with 26 points, while other top scorers were Theresa Helfrich (10 points, 12 rebounds), Hailey Webb (10 points), Maddie Wagner (5 points), and Emily Dunkel (2 points). Tait led Piner with 33 points.
The outcome was never in doubt two nights later against over-matched Elsie Allen, as Healdsburg raced to a 39-7 halftime lead and never looked back en route to a 61-24 rout.
Points leaders were Dunkel (21), Ortiz (12), Webb (7 points, 12 assists), Helfrich (7), Gracee Barker (6), Bethany Barker (5) and Brenna Scott (3).
Healdsburg played what would be its final season game on Saturday against visiting Santa Rosa, having no trouble with their Oak Division foe in jumping out to a 29-20 halftime cushion.
“I was worried at halftime as Santa Rosa was warming up and I challenged the girls to not let up and play as hard as they could,” Zichichi noted. “They responded with their best quarter of the season.”
The Hounds exploded for 26 points in the period to grab a decisive 55-24 advantage and never wavered on their way to a 67-32 romp.
Ortiz finished with a career-high 30 points. Other top scorers were Webb (16), Dunkel (16) and Helfrich (2 points, 17 rebounds).
“It’s not often that we get to end a season with a victory so I’ll take it, Zichichi said. “I’m very happy that all of these girls will be back next year.”
