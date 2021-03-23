Lots of fun stuff has been happening for the Healdsburg Men’s Golf Club and it feels like spring has finally sprung. The wild flowers are blooming and the golf balls are flying.
The club’s last competition was held on Feb. 28 at Tayman Park and there was a great turnout of 70 golfers. The event was a two-man team best ball format, with the team of John Estes and Jim Lynd taking the honors. The competition was an NCGA qualifier and John and Jim will be going on to represent the club in an up coming NCGA tournament. Do us proud, boys.
This month’s competition is our annual Tim Keegan Memorial Irish versus world match-play event. This is one of the most popular and fun events of the year. There is still plenty of room to compete, so just sign up to become a member and you’re eligible to play.
Any questions can be answered by the awesome staff at the Tayman Park Pro Shop.
Until next time, keep your head down and heart light.
