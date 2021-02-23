Greetings from the Healdsburg Men's Club up at Tayman Park Golf Club. The new year has greeted the club with decent golfing weather and club members are out taking advantage of it.
On Feb. 6 and 7 the men's club held its monthly golf competition. This month was a fun one — the red, white and blue. Members played from each tee box during the round and this made things interesting. The low round of the competition went to club champ Junior Tamayo, who shot an outstanding 66, proving once again why he is the champ. The low net round went to David Yu, also carding a 66. Great round guys, keep up the good work.
The club would also like to acknowledge the moving on of club house guru John Blumert. Blumert has been with Tayman Park for 20 years and has always been a friendly face in the clubhouse. He will be sorely missed by all, but is planning to spend more time with his daughter Aurora and pursuing his love of astro photography. Good luck, John.
Martin Kiff is building a golf sculpture to commemorate Tayman Park’s 100-year anniversary. He is asking for anyone to donate old golf clubs for his project. Be a part of history and drop off those old clubs at the pro shop.
Until next time, keep your head down and your heart light.
