The Healdsburg Prune Packers will take part in their biggest fundraiser of the year when they tee off in the California Collegiate Northern Division Golf Tournament at the Chardonnay Valley Golf Club in American Canyon on April 25.
The tourney begins with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
Sign-ups are currently underway, with registration forms on the official event website at: http://golf.calsummerball.com/north/.
Player and sponsorship pricing are as follows:
Foursomes - $800
Twosomes - $400
Individual golfers - $200
Golf and tee sponsor - $900
Title sponsor - $5,000
American League sponsor - $1,500
National League sponsor - $1,000
Tee sponsor - $100
