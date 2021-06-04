2021 will commemorate the 100th year of existence
The smell of hot dogs and freshly cut grass will return to Recreation Park on June 8 when the Healdsburg Prune Packers open the 2021 baseball campaign against the visiting Solano Mudcats, First pitch is 6 p.m.
For much of the past century, the Packers have enjoyed a rich local history, a summer tradition that has been equal parts entertainment and religion, thriving through good times and bad.
This year, local fans will get a heavy dose of nostalgia as the Pack commemorate their 100th year of play at venerable Rec. Park, a venue steeped in baseball lore and sitting largely unchanged from a century of competition.
“The community is really excited about this being the 100th year of Prune Packer’s baseball,” veteran GM/manager Joey Gomes said. “After the year we’ve had I think we all need this season more than ever. I know our guys are so excited to play — to them this is summer baseball heaven.”
The team will again compete in the California Collegiate Baseball League (CCL), playing a 44-game regular-season schedule that runs through August 2. The CCL playoffs will take place from Aug. 4-6.
Team may be best ever
Gomes’ 2021 roster reads like a veritable who’s-who of Division 1 collegiate stars from around the country, looking to continue an upward trajectory in their baseball careers.
“This year’s roster is the best we’ve ever had, and that speaks volumes of what the Prune Packers have become,” Gomes noted. “We’ve got nine players that are competing in regional college playoffs this week and half of our guys are from power-5 conferences in Division 1. To put it another way, we’re now recruiting on a par with the Cape Cod League.”
The 2021 roster consists of pitchers; Joe Ammirato (Cal Berkeley), Derek Bridges (Texas Tech), Owen Hamilton (University of Maryland, Baltimore), Charley Hurley (USC), Spencer Hynes (Wichita St.), Matt Lozovoy (Cal Berkeley), Francis McDonough (Wichita St.), Shane O’Malley (Nevada Reno), Henrik Reinertsen (UOP), Noah Rennard (Michigan), Edward Sarti (Penn), Tyler Stasiowski (SRJC), Tyler Stromsborg (USC), Finnegan Wall (UC Irvine), Josh White (Cal Berkeley) and Morgan White (Seattle University).
Position players are catchers; Cole Brodnansky (Sonoma State) and Kimble Schuessler (Texas A & M), infielders; Jason Dicochea (Santa Clara), Logan Douglass (Nevada Reno), Brian McClellin (Cal Berkeley), Ian McMillan (University of Houston), Torin Montgomery (Missouri Colombia), Blake Pivaroff (Arizona St.) and Ryan Targac (Texas A & M), and outfielders; Guy Garibay Jr. (Rice), Jesse Lopez (Long Beach St.), Seth Nager (Arizona St.) and Drew Woodcox (Texas Tech).
Admission
General Ticket prices include $5 for adults and kids 12 and under will be admitted free. The concession stand is expected to be open for all home games. For more information or to download the complete 2021 schedule, check out the official team website at prunepackersbaseball.org.
