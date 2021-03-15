The Greyhounds got off to a fast start in their 2021 cross country debut on March 10, playing host to Elsie Allen, St. Vincent and Rancho Cotate.
The meet, the first of four scheduled in the abbreviated North Bay League format this spring, was held on the newly designed 2.7-mile course on the Healdsburg High School campus, a result of COVID requirements that require all NBL teams to confine their events to school grounds.
“We had a solid performance for both the boys and the girls,” assistant coach Mike Efram reported. “The teams are young this year with most of our runners being 9th and 10th graders.
Leading the way for the Greyhounds was HHS course designer, junior Jameson Dankowski, who took second overall in a time of 16:23. Rounding out the top five for the Healdsburg boys were Peter Trebilcock (3rd place, 16:24), Harrison Threlfall (4th place, 16:36) and Aiden Shwarzenberg (5th place, 17:10).
Top HHS finishers in the varsity girl’s race were: Maggie Trebilcock (2nd place, 19:38), Krista Chelsey (8th place, 23:29), Emily Pile (10th place, 24:14), Hailey Webb (11th place, 24:25) and Victoria Gartner (12th place, 24:59).
Next up for the Hounds is a home dual meet with Cardinal Newman this Wednesday, March 17. Start time is 4 p.m.
Varsity Boys
1. Jonnie Medina (RC) 16:20
2. Jameson Dankowski (H) 16:23
3 . Peter Trebilcock (H) 16:24
4. Harrison Threlfall (H) 16:36
5. Aiden Shwarzenberg (H) 17:10
6. Alex Cyphers (H) 17:26
7. Owen Efram (H) 17:32
8. Matthew Nielson (H) 17:34
9. Eric Gutierrez (H) 17:36
10. Liam O’ Gorman (H) 17:40
11. Lucas York (H) 18:15
12. Diego Acosta (RC) 18:51
13. Jackson Aclaide (RC) 20:56
14. Jaden Vallejos (RC) 21:02
15. Zack Paden (RC) 21:05
Varsity Girls
1. Madison Monroe (RC) 19:17
2. Maggie Trebilcock (H) 19:38
3. Jill Kuykendall (SV) 20:05
4. Kayla Pounds (RC) 20:06
5. Natalie Nava (RC) 21:37
6 Mitchell Nyema (RC) 21:38
7. Priscilla Magallan (EA) 21:46
8. Krista Chelsey (H) 23:29
9. Brittany Talbot (RC) 24:04
10. Emily Pile (H) 24:14
11 Hailey Webb (H) 24:55
12. Victoria Gartner (H) 24:59
13. Kaley Efram (H) 25:10
14. Brenna Scott (H) 26:28
15. Cielo Donis (EA) 26:42
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.