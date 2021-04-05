Meets marks end of nine-week spring season
March 31 signaled the end of the nine-week North Bay League high school cross country campaign, a season very much in doubt until the final OK was given by state and local health authorities in February.
For Healdsburg athletes and coaches, the opportunity to compete under challenging circumstances was the overriding factor above all else this season.
“The cross country season completed with another successful performance,” Healdsburg High School (HHS) coach Mike Efram said. “Both the boys and the girls team showed well and even though the league isn't officially scoring meets, both teams would have scored a victory.”
The HHS boy’s squad was among the top teams in the NBL Redwood Division this spring, defeating every team except Ukiah, while the relatively young girl’s team won most of their meets and showed a vast improvement from start to finish.
“Perhaps the best thing that came out of this season is that these athletes were able to participate in something real with their peers,” Efram noted. “Both Kate (Guthrie) and I saw joy every day at practice, even when they were asked to come during spring break.”
El Molino at Healdsburg (March 31, 2.7 miles)
Varsity Boys
1. Jack Vanden Heuvel (H) 14:30 (course record)
2. Alex Cyphers (H)16:32
3. Kazuki Hilberg (EM) 16:42
4. Dylan Pena Perez (EM) 16:43
5. Jameson Dankowski (H) 16:43
6. Peter Trebilcock (H) 16:52
7. Ted Broome (EM) 16:53
8. Harrison Threlfall (H) 16:57
9. Edgar Ortiz (H) 17:16
10. Andrew Giacomini (EM) 17:30
11. Aiden Shwarzenberg (H) 17:53
12. Wyatt Zbinden (EM) 17:58
13. Matthew Nielson (H) 18:03
14. Brett Kellar (EM) 18:04
15. Lucas York (H) 18:44
16. Brayden Cassady (EM) 19:11
17. Liam O’Gorman (H) 19:13
18, Owen Efram (H) 19:20
19. Erick Gutierrez (H) 19:30
20. Nicholas Zapp (EM) 20:00
21. Quinn Horak (EM) 20:27
Varsity Girls
1. Jeanne Broome (EM) 18:47 (course record)
2. Sienna Fassett (EM) 19:52
3. Maggie Trebilcock (H) 20:29
4. Julia Schulz (EM) 21:31
5. Hailey Webb (H) 25:35
6. Krista Chesley (H) 26:57
7. Victoria Gartner (H) 27:02
8. Kaley Efram (H) 27:29
9. Brenna Scott (H) 27:38
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.