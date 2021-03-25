Fast times and warm temperatures were the rule on March 24 in week three of the cross country season, as the Healdsburg Greyhounds took on the Analy Tigers and host Ukiah Wildcats in a tri-meet on Ukiah’s 3.1-mile campus course.
Turning in outstanding performances for the Hounds in the varsity boy’s race were Alex Cyphers and Jameson Dankowski, who finished in fourth and sixth place respectively. Also scoring points for the Hounds were Edgar Ortiz, Erik Gutierrez and Matthew Neilson. Healdsburg scored a total of 37 team points, good for second place.
Maggie Trebilcock was the top Healdsburg finisher in the varsity girl’s event, cross the finishing line in fourth place overall. Rounding out the top five scorers for the Hounds were Krista Chesley, Hailey Webb and Emily Pile. Healdsburg finished in third as a team with 68 points.
Healdsburg, Analy at Ukiah (March 24, 3.1 miles)
Varsity boys – Ukiah 25, Healdsburg 37, Analy 61 (Healdsburg results only)
4. Alex Cyphers (H) 20:20
6. Jameson Danowski (H) 20:34
10. Edgar Ortiz (H) 21:38
14. Erik Gutierrez (H) 22:14
15. Mathew Nielson (H) 22:17
16. Lucas York (H) 22:25
19. Owen Efram (H) 23:05
20 Liam O’Gorman (H) 23:06
27. Aiden Shwarzenberg (H) 25:53
Varsity girls – Analy 20, Ukiah 44, Healdsburg 68
4. Maggie Trebilcock (H) 24:59
17. Krista Chesley (H) 32:20
19. Hailey Webb (H) 33:28
20. Emily Pile (H) 34:52
21. Victoria Gartner (H) 35:20
22. Brenna Scott (H) 36:01
